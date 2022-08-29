Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Moonriver has a market cap of $63.76 million and $4.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $12.26 or 0.00061729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,447,534 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,632 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

