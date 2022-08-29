Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Moonriver has a market cap of $63.76 million and $4.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $12.26 or 0.00061729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,447,534 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,632 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.