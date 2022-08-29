Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $62.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.
Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78.
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
