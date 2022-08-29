Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $62.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

