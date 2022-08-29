Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

