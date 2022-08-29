MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0039

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $56.69 million and $3.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.