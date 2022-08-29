Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.25 on Monday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.