Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.53. 17,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Myovant Sciences Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.40.
Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.