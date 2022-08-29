Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.53. 17,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.