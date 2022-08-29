Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.53. 17,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Myovant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

