NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NNXPF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,976. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

