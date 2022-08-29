Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.69

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.36.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
