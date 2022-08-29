Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.69

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

