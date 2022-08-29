Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 294,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,438,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.30. 134,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,572,965. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

