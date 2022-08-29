Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $248.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

