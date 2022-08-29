Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $64.49 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $64,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,496. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

