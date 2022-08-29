Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $69.24 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $69,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $690,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,489. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

