Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,356 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $50,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

