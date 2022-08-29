Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 48,705 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Entegris worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 105.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after buying an additional 672,009 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 161.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 0.4 %

ENTG stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.