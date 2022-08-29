Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,406 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,466. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.