Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.