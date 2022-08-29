Neoteric (NTRC) Trading 170% Higher This Week

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Neoteric Coin Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
