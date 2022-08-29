Neoteric (NTRC) Trading 170% Higher This Week

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar. Neoteric has a total market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neoteric alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neoteric Coin Profile

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neoteric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neoteric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.