NerveNetwork (NVT) Market Cap Hits $3.69 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.69 million and $148,538.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008677 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

