Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 1.9 %

NTOIY traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $25.79. 15,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,589. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

