NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.45. 6,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $277,000.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
