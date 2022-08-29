New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

New Relic Trading Down 0.4 %

New Relic stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.79. 492,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.