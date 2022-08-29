New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

New Relic Trading Down 0.4 %

New Relic stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.79. 492,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

