New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires 60,919 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the quarter. Viasat accounts for about 3.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $99,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 849,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 3,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

