New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,310 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,261,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after buying an additional 1,249,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

AVTR traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 107,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,216. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

