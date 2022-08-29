New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.09. 35,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

