New South Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 286,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 353,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,336. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

