New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of FirstCash worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

