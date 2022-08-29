Newscrypto 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $3.51 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

