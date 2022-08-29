NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,980.0 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

NGKIF stock remained flat at $14.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. NGK Insulators has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

