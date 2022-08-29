Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimbus Governance Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 827.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nimbus Governance Token

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimbus Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimbus Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.