Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441,597 shares during the period. NIO comprises about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.61% of NIO worth $213,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 832,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,978,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

