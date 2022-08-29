Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are going to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.