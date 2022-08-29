Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are going to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

