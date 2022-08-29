NKN Price Tops $0.0989 (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. NKN has a market cap of $69.23 million and $4.33 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

