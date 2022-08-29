Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,799.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

