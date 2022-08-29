Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,799.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.