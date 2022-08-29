NoLimitCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $402,537.11 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $402,537.11 and $18,686.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

