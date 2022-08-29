Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.1 %

JWN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.