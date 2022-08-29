Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,496. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

