Norinchukin Bank The Buys 404 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $37,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.29. 7,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,359. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.49 and a 200 day moving average of $433.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

