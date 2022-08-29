Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 417,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.57. 199,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

