Norinchukin Bank The Has $20.04 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.08. 88,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,613. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

