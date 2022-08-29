Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,490,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.47. 21,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,348. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

