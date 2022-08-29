Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,224 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.5% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.69. 31,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.86. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

