Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

HON traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,365. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

