Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

TSE NPI traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.18. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

