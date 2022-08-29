Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

