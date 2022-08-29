NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.
NWHUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.94 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
