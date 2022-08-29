NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.94 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

