Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.22

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 2756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Novavax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Novavax by 1,201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 112,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

