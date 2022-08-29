NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

