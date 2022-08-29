NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Stock Down 1.8 %

NUZE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,412. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. NuZee has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $7.60.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

