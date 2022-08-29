NYL Investors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 2.93% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGLB traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.25. 6,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,283. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

