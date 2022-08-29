O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OIIIF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on O3 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

